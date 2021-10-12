Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 45 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 141,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

TKNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

