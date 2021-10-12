Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $56.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,722.07. 58,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,791.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,525.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

