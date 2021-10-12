AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.