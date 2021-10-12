AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

