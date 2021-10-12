AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,434 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 60.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after buying an additional 135,731 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $15,094,000. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 718.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 76,176 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $8,768,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 32.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

LANC opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

