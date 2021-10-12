AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 157.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.