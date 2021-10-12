AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

