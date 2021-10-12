Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.70. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Altice USA shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 45,095 shares changing hands.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $243,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

