Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ALT stock remained flat at $$12.38 during trading on Tuesday. 11,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,343. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $491.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 258,883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $15,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.