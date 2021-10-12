Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

AMADY opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

