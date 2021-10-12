AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 481.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL stock opened at $690.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $345.19 and a fifty-two week high of $703.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.