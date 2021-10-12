American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 9% to 11%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $8.40 to $9.20 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty expected to grow 10% to 13% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $135.12 on Monday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

