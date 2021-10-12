American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce sales of $24.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.10 million and the lowest is $24.70 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $109.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 256,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,235. The firm has a market cap of $462.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

