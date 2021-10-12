Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

NYSE:COLD remained flat at $$28.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.19, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

