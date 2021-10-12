Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Down 7.5%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 11,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,618,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.