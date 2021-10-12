Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

