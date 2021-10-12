Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 43 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,003. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

