Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Repay has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Repay by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Repay by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 9.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after buying an additional 686,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repay by 29.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

