Analysts Expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

WMS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,428. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,318 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

