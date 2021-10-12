Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.31. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 304%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $49.71 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.90.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

