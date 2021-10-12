Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Price Target at C$2.26

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of BTE stock remained flat at $C$3.76 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$3.87.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$442.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

