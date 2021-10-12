Analysts Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Target Price at GBX 71

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 71 ($0.93).

Several equities analysts have commented on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 95,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,530.

Shares of LON CNA traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.06 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 27,534,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,248. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

