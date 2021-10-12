Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $37.88

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.89. 8,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $15,952,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $341,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

