Analysts Set Expectations for Credit Suisse Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

NYSE CS opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

