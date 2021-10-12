Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,827. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

