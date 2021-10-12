Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Target Price at $301.75

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ITMPF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 12,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,491. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

