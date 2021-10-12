Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) PT at $10.60

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.60 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of UNCFF stock remained flat at $$13.68 during trading hours on Thursday. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.38.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

