Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
