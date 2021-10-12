Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment comprises of the monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.