Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Upgraded at UBS Group

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

About Anima

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.