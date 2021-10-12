Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Upgraded at UBS Group

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.
About Anima
