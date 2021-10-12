Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.42. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 806 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $586.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

