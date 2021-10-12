Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.42. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 806 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $586.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
