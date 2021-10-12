Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242 ($16.23).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,420.50 ($18.56) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,436.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.48. The firm has a market cap of £14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.