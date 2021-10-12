Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.
AON has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $295.16 on Tuesday. AON has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.05.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.
In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.