Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

AON has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $295.16 on Tuesday. AON has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.05.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.