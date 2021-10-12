APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 90.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,172,000 after buying an additional 81,374 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $547.31. 8,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

