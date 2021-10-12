APG Asset Management N.V. Has $329.33 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 577.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $329,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. 305,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,116,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

