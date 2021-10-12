APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 86,990 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,990 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 1.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $221,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,547. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

