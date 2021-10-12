APG Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 2.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $396,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. 5,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

