APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 122,400 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,400 shares during the period. Cousins Properties accounts for approximately 0.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 2.35% of Cousins Properties worth $129,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,022. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

