APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 67,900 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $73,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,107. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.