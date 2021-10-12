Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 51,516 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

Shares of APO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,045. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $52,766,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.