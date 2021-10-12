Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

