Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Appian were worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after purchasing an additional 365,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

