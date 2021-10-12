Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $104.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

