AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $80.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.54.

Several research analysts have commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of APP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $856,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $4,251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $26,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $11,276,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

