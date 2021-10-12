Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.25 on Monday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

