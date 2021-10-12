ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.