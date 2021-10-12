Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 29th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.