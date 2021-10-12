Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $42.98

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.98, but opened at $44.99. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 2,358 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

