Argon (ARGON) Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $300,659.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00057237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.88 or 0.99975843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.13 or 0.05943271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,970,275 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

