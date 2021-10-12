Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,091 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 3.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 1.75% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $506,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

