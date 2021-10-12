Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

ARVN stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 254,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

